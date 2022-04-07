Boss Nigel Clough has a wealth of options to select from at the back and up front but is waiting on several injured players before he can select a side. Depending on availability, here is an XI we think he may opt for.
1. NATHAN BISHOP
The Manchester United loanee was again outstanding at Forest Green and unlucky not to get a second clean sheet in a row, having made a 'worldie' save only to see Rovers slot home the rebound.
Photo: Chris Holloway
2. ELLIOTT HEWITT
The consistent Hewitt had another good game down the right on Tuesday and is unlikely to lose his place or be needed in the centre of defence
Photo: Pete Norton
3. JAMES PERCH
Perch has had a few more days to get over the illness that saw him miss last weekend and sit on the bench for the first half of Tuesday's game. But his experience is vital in Stags' current situation and he is almost certain to get a recall for a start.
Photo: Nathan Stirk
4. JOHN-JOE O'TOOLE
Magnificent in the last two games, warhorse O'Toole is another 'must pick', which is hard on Farrend Rawson, who has done little wrong but is still on the bench watching proceedings.
Photo: Laurence Griffiths