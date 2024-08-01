Mansfield Town return to the League after a two decade absence where they will be looking for a season of consolidation.

It is going to be a tough season for Nigel Clough’s newcomers in a league packed with big clubs with big budgets and high quality teams.

It is a league which features eight former Premier League clubs all looking to arrest their declines and climb the football ladder once again.

Stags have been climbing the football ladder in their own way over the last decade, having rising from National League (as is now) obscurity up to League One.

On and off the field the building blocks have been put in place to take the club forward and this season will certainly be a reward for all that hardwork, with glamour away days at the like of Birmingham City, Huddersfield Town and Charlton Athletic all to look forward to.

They go into the campaign in expectant mood with the feel-good factor all too evident at the One Call stadium.

Stags have so far looked good in pre-season with the promotion-winning squad kept together. It is already a squad that features proven players at League One level in the likes of Aden Flint, Lee Gregory, Lucas Akins, Christy Pym and Deji Oshilaja.

It should be a squad that ensures Stags avoid a disaster season as experienced by promoted Carlisle United last season.

But where will Stags finish? Here we give you our precitions for 1-24.

1 . Birmingham City It is hard to look past Birmingham for an immediate return to the Championship. With the size of budget, and club, they will be the team to beat. It's not just about money though, as the likes of Derby, Sunderland and Sheffield Wednesday found out, it's how you use it and the Blues have invested wisely, with last year's golden boot Alfie May adding real threat to a high-quality squad.

2 . Rotherham United The Millers are very much a yo-yo club and have clearly signalled their intent for the season with their new-look squad. They have a vastly experienced manager who has brought in Championship quality players. A revitalised Jonson Clarke-Harris could be the man to fire them to promotion.

3 . Bolton Wanderers Bolton are always going to be right up there. They've been in the play-offs for the last two years and have fallen short. They have the quality to go up and Ian Evatt has avoided making any panicked wholesale changes after last season's play-off loss. This time the question will be, do they have the nerve and strength of character to go up after last year's Wembley no-show?