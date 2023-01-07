We’re back in business says Barrow boss Pete Wild after poor run ends with comeback win at rivals Mansfield Town

Trailing 2-0, they hit back to win and replace Stags in the top seven places.

“Two mistakes saw us 2-0 down as we again gave a team a head start. I thought we were dead and buried and it was going to be a long afternoon,” he said.

“But Billy Waters getting that goal out of absolutely nothing gave us a foothold to try to push on.

Barrow boss Pete Wild post-match - Chris Holloway / The Bigger Picture.media

“Over the last few weeks I have been trying to find a way to get us going again. I have been trying all sorts of things.

“The funny thing is the answer has smashed me in the face – go back to being us. I have learned a valuable lesson today.

“Second half I thought we were outstanding and had a real tempo. We were back to our brilliant best like we were at the start of the season.”

He continued: “I started 3-5-2 to try to stop what Mansfield are good at. Mansfield are a top team and will certainly be in and around the play-offs where we want to be too.

“But we just didn't look like us. We were too slow and needed some urgency. As a manager you're damned if you do and damned if you don't.

“So we changed it at half-time, not just going 3-2 ahead but how we managed and controlled that last 15 minutes.”

It was a first win in five for Barrow after some recent stutters and he said: “That dressing room is full of character and belief. We have looked nervy in recent weeks – you do when you're not in the best run of form.

“That result today gives that dressing room so much confidence and belief coming into the second half of the season that they can really push on,