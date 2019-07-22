Wembley honour at Liverpool v Manchester City game for Kixx academy kids in Mansfield

Twenty youngsters from a children’s football academy in Mansfield have been chosen to be part of the guard of honour and pre-match parade at Wembley for the FA Community Shield clash between Manchester City and Liverpool next month.

Kixx Mansfield was chosen, along with seven football clubs from around the country, because of its commitment to grassroots football.

Liam King, the academy’s owner, said: “This is incredible news and such a great moment for the children to enjoy.

The Community Shield is a prestigious occasion celebrating the best two teams in English football, and for some of our youngsters to get on the pitch at Wembley is a memory that will stay with them for a lifetime.”

The Community Shield’s official sponsor is McDonald’s, which also backs Kixx, providing kit and equipment.