We’ll never get a better chance to end Reading away hoodoo says frustrated Mansfield Town boss Clough after draw

Nigel Clough during the Sky Bet League 1 match against Reading FC at the Select Car Leasing Stadium. 04 Oct 2025. Photo credit : Chris & Jeanette Holloway / The Bigger Picture.media

Mansfield Town manager Nigel Clough admits his side will rarely have a better chance of ending their away hoodoo against Reading after today's 1-1 draw at the Select Car Leasing Stadium.

Stags looked comfortable and on course for a win after Tyler Roberts had given them a seventh minute lead.

But a failure to net a second saw Jack Marriott level out of the blue and that left Stags still without an away win at Reading in 26 attempts down the years.

“That was a great chance to end that today,” said Clough.

“We have had a rough time against them – we have over the last few years actually with every club we've been at.

“Whether Derby or Burton, I don't think we've got much off them. It was a great opportunity to break that today.

“We should have got three points, either with a clean sheet or we should have gone on and got a second goal in the second half with the situations and chances we had.”

Roberts gave Stags the lead and on the stroke of half-time Nathan Moriah-Welsh thought he had added a second, but the officials ruled the ball had not crossed the line after his shot came down off the underside of the crossbar.

“That is two in two for Tyler and he showed his quality again,” said Clough.

“We were then half an inch from going in 2-0 up. We don't think it crossed the line but it would be nice if we were able to confirm that.

“But we don't think it did – the referee was very good today.

“I don't think we played that well in the first half and I wanted us to be better in the second half – and I thought for the first 15 minutes we certainly were.

“With the chances we had, we just had to finish one of them and I think that would have been enough.”

On the equaliser, he added: “Liam (keeper Roberts) is a bit disappointed as I think it just sneaked through somebody's legs and crept into the corner. I thought we were pretty comfortable up to that point.

“We got the fresh legs on and we then looked a real threat again.”

Mansfield now go into a much-needed international break with the visit of Plymouth Argyle postponed next weekend.

“Stephen McLaughlin took a whack and had to come off and the others we took off were cramping up – it has been a pretty intense first couple of months of the season” said Clough.

“So we are pleased to now get the break as a few of the lads are really feeling it.

“Jamie McDonnell really felt it physically today, it's really catching up with him.

“The lads are ready for it and it gives the six or seven injured lads a bit more of a chance to get closer to fitness.

“We have the Newcastle game in the EFL Trophy in 10 days which will be good. I am not sure how many we will get back for then.

“The injured lads will continue to come in and do their rehab. Jordan Bowery wasn't far off today so he should be available.

“I think the break has come at a good time for us.”