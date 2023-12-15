We'd love to know which your favourite kit is from this selection of retro Mansfield Town shirts

Football has changed down the years in many ways, one of them is certainly modern day kits.

Long gone are the days of sponsor free and kit manufacturer logo free shirts. But newer doesn’t always mean better and many people often prefer the classic retro shirt look.

Check out these pictures of Mansfield Town kits from down the years and tell us which you like best and why.

Get more Stags news, here.

1 . Stags - 1975 Ray Clarke during a game against Coventry City in 1975. Photo: JPI Media Photo Sales

2 . Stags - 1976 Gordon Hodgson in Mansfield 1976 kit. In this year Kettering Town were threatened with a £1,000 for wearing a kit with a short sponsor against Bath City in January 1976. Photo: JPI Media Photo Sales

3 . Stags - 1977 Mansfield Town's kit in the 1976/77 season in the years long before kit sponsors. What do you think of this design? Photo: JPI Media Photo Sales

4 . Stags - 1978 Kevin Bird goes up for a header against Shrewbury in 1978. Hibernian became the first British top-flight team to wear sponsors on their shirts for the 1977/78 season. Photo: JPI Media Photo Sales