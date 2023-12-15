We'd love to know which your favourite kit is from this selection of retro Mansfield Town shirts

News you can trust since 1952
Football has changed down the years in many ways, one of them is certainly modern day kits.
Published 10th Jan 2022, 07:00 GMT
Updated 15th Dec 2023, 10:20 GMT

Long gone are the days of sponsor free and kit manufacturer logo free shirts. But newer doesn’t always mean better and many people often prefer the classic retro shirt look.

Check out these pictures of Mansfield Town kits from down the years and tell us which you like best and why.

Ray Clarke during a game against Coventry City in 1975.

1. Stags - 1975

Ray Clarke during a game against Coventry City in 1975. Photo: JPI Media

Gordon Hodgson in Mansfield 1976 kit. In this year Kettering Town were threatened with a £1,000 for wearing a kit with a short sponsor against Bath City in January 1976.

2. Stags - 1976

Gordon Hodgson in Mansfield 1976 kit. In this year Kettering Town were threatened with a £1,000 for wearing a kit with a short sponsor against Bath City in January 1976. Photo: JPI Media

Mansfield Town's kit in the 1976/77 season in the years long before kit sponsors. What do you think of this design?

3. Stags - 1977

Mansfield Town's kit in the 1976/77 season in the years long before kit sponsors. What do you think of this design? Photo: JPI Media

Kevin Bird goes up for a header against Shrewbury in 1978. Hibernian became the first British top-flight team to wear sponsors on their shirts for the 1977/78 season.

4. Stags - 1978

Kevin Bird goes up for a header against Shrewbury in 1978. Hibernian became the first British top-flight team to wear sponsors on their shirts for the 1977/78 season. Photo: JPI Media

