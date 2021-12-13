Luke Walker - early goal ruled out for offside.

Lewis Weaver was the eventual hero, tucking away from close range to see off the 10 men of Athersley after they had a man sent off late on.

Boss Phil Buxton had bolstered his squad prior to kick-off with the addition of Jake Batty from Mansfield Town and Alfie Dodsworth from Worsbrough Bridge.

The Bulls were dominant from the off with Luke Walker denied by an offside flag when he followed up after keeper Ellis Pickard had spilled the original effort.

Lewis Weaver, Tom Slone and Kian Sketchley were all heavily involved with strikes at goal, but none could test Pickard.

The first half was summed up right before the break as Weaver had a looping header tamely caught by Pickard in goal as Bulls went in with nothing to show for their numerous chances.

The Penguins came back out with ambitions of nicking an early goal, as Muhamet Gashi had a low strike parried by Adam Revuelta.

But, looking to break the deadlock, Mansfield came close again as Weaver had another tame header easily smothered by Pickard, before a crucial block diverted Sketchley's goalbound cross over the crossbar.

Debutant Dodsworth nearly had his name in the headlines, as Jack Gibb did excellently to pick out the attacking midfielder.

But his fizzed effort was on the wrong side of the post to Mansfield's frustrations.

The vital action came in the final 10 minutes, starting off with a pivotal decision that would help alter the outcome of the game.

A rash two-footed challenge from Athersley's Jack Briscoe forced the referee to dismiss the Penguins’ frontman, before the Bulls nicked all three points moments later, courtesy of excellent finishing by Weaver.

Substitute George Scott found a yard of space in the box and forced a brilliant stop from Pickard, but he could only parry into the path of Weaver, who was composed in tucking the ball past the goalkeeper to net his first goal for the club.