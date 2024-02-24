We won’t get carried away says coach Andy Garner after Mansfield Town go top
Stags have now hit 19 goals in four games and are good value for taking over top spot from Stockport, but Garner warned there is still a long way to go.
“We won't get carried away, that's for sure,” he said.
“This club will never do that. This management and our staff won't allow that to happen and the players won't either.
“We just told them to enjoy themselves tonight. It's back to work on Monday ahead of a very hard game away at Newport.
“They are decent guys and we have a lot of experience in there.
“We have 13 games left so there is still a long way to go
“We are enjoying it at the moment. It was a fantastic reaction today after the disappointment at Walsall last week, which was a game we should not have lost.”
He added: “We should have scored a few more today to be honest. That's not being over the top.
“We've won 5-1 but with the chances we had we should have had eight in all honesty – no disrespect to the opposition.
“We did score five fantastic goals so we are delighted.
“There was no sitting back, even at 4-1. We want to score goals.
“It boosts our goal difference. It was an absolutely fantastic win and we're just disappointed to concede one.
“Every one of the 18 today could start and that is the hardest job right now.
“All we do all week is talk about what team to pick and it changes every day. It is a nightmare and you pray whoever goes out there does the job. It is really difficult.”