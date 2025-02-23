Mansfield Town boss Nigel Clough said he would not panic and change how his side plays, despite today's 2-1 home defeat by Wrexham condemning them to a 10th game without a win.

Stags are now only six points above the drop zone with a 'six-pointer' looming at Burton Albion next Saturday after losing nine of their last 10 outings.

But Clough feels his side are largely playing well, with injuries rocking them left, right and centre, and has no plans to do anything other than play on the front foot and try to entertain.

“We need points, however we get them,” he said.

“But we will carry on trying to play like we have today and have done all season.

“It is difficult when you're in this sort of run. Do you change things completely?

“What we were doing three months ago was working perfectly and we were in the top half of the league.

“You sit down and think do we change all those good things we were doing that brought all our good performances?

“I don't think so as I don't think we are too far off.”

Against the promotion-chasing visitors, Stags made a terrible start as Calum Macdonald put through his own goal after two minutes before making amends with a 16th minute equaliser.

But the Red Dragons grabbed a 58th minute winner as Max Cleworth buried a low screamer from 20 yards past Scott Flinders, who deputised for Christy Pym.

“There was not a lot in the game again, just those key moments where we were not quite good enough or the opposition were a little bit better than us,” said Clough.

“I thought first half it was a very even game, despite us getting off to the worst possible start, conceding a goal after two minutes when we had talked about making things tight and not giving anything away.

“Then, unfortunately, Callum rattles one into his own net inside 120 seconds.

“I thought we played very well again today, especially in the first half after that early set back.

“We went behind at Blackpool and recovered well and did again today.

“We got back into the game and going into half-time I would say we even edged it.

“Maybe we perhaps played the ball around too much though which was a lack of confidence shining through.

“Right from the start of the second half we just couldn't get to grips with Wrexham for 10-15 minutes. They started really strongly and got the goal, which was a magnificent finish.

“We just want one to ricochet into the bottom corner or something for us, but we are not quite getting that.

“We're playing well to a certain point but then need to be more clinical.”

Macdonald only lasted 45 minutes as Clough continues to see a full treatment room.

“Calum is struggling a bit with his calves and it was a little bit of a risk to say the least to put Deji Oshilaja on as he has only had two very short, light training sessions since coming back from his thigh injury,” he said.

“But with the position we are in, with so many players out we didn't have much choice.

“Christy has been playing with a toe problem that has been quite painful. He had six injections in it before the game at Blackpool.

“ A few goals have gone past him as well, so it was a good time to make sure it doesn't get any worse. He needed a game out.

“Matty Craig felt his hamstring again today during the warm-up and we lost Stephen Quinn in training yesterday with a groin.

“Lucas Akins, Elliott Hewitt and George Williams might be closest, and maybe Baily Cargill, though I am not sure if he would be ready for next week.”