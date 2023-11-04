We were immense tonight in FA Cup win at Mansfield Town says Wrexham boss Phil Parkinson
The Welsh club edged a thrilling game 2-1 to make it nine games unbeaten and he said: “I am immensely delighted. It was a good game in difficult conditions.
“Mansfield have been flying high apart from Tuesday's defeat. Before that they were unbeaten in 19 games, so I thought tonight we were immense.
“They are a very good side and I have enormous respect for what Nigel Clough is doing. They are a good side – but so are we.
“The two goals we scored were really good, particularly the first one and we had other chances in the first half. I know they did too but we had some clinical moments of great football which we didn't quite capitalise on.
“I think our performance warranted us to come in at half-time further ahead.
“But second half we had to dig deep as the are a good side and they threw everything at us.
“We got the second but straight away they scored in response and the crowd were up.
“But the way we stood strong tonight as a group was a really great performance from the boys.”
Parkinson said the club have great affinity with the competition and he was happy his players continued that with their performance.
“I said before the game that it was important we respected the history of Wrexham FC in the FA Cup,” he said.
“We have built up a great relationship with people in Wrexham with how we perform and conduct ourselves. And the FA Cup means a great deal to Wrexham who have a great tradition with it.
“So whether we won, lost or drew tonight it was important we put in a performance that our supporters who made the long trip and the ones back home watching on TV could be very proud of – and I think we've done that.”