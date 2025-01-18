We were hard done by today says Mansfield Town boss Nigel Clough after late Wycombe Wanderers defeat

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Mansfield Town boss Nigel Clough felt his side were hard done by today as they lost to a late Wycombe Wanderers goal for the second time this season as the managerless promotion-chasers edged home 2-1.

Lucas Akins had levelled the game after Richard Kone had put Wycome in front, following up after seeing keeper Scott Flinders save his penalty kick.

But Garath McCleary denied Stags a deserved point with his 87th minute winner soon after Will Evans had failed to net two great chances for the home side.

“We feel hard done by without a doubt,” said Clough.

Action during the Sky Bet League One match against Wycombe Wanderers FC at the One Call Stadium, 18 Jan 2025, Photo credit Chris & Jeanette Holloway / The Bigger Picture.media

“Over the season we have played them twice, lost twice, and didn't deserve either defeat.

“That is two good performances this week and we have been unlucky to lose both games.

“I thought we started the game really well, then they got on top a bit so we changed back to our normal shape.

“We still had a few good situations and they did as well.

“It was much more even in the second half – we went toe to toe with them all over the pitch.

“We had to get closer to them to try to stop them playing.

“Unfortunately we just came out on the wrong end of it and feel a bit aggrieved over some of the decisions again today, similar to Tuesday against Wigan.

“We were an inch away from taking the lead with the header against the bar. It just isn't quite running for us at the moment – that is the difference.

“They have some strong, powerful players and there is a reason they are up there.”

Jordan Bowery was ruled to have fouled Beryly Lubala for the penalty, but Clough said: “Jordan said he hadn't touched him for a start. He has swung, but there must be contact. So we were aggrieved with that – and we thought there was a foul in the build up.

“There was a raised foot as Baily Cargill stooped a little to head one clear and nothing given.

“Maybe if he had screamed and held his head, the referee would have stopped it like he did on every other occasion this afternoon.

“He actually stopped for a head injury second half when Aden Flint challenged and there was nothing wrong with the lad.

“We had the ball after that when he blew the whistle and he gave it back to their goalkeeper.

“It summed up the day as Scott made a great save and unfortunately it just ricocheted back inside off him and he taps the rebound in.

“We had people going in there for the rebound but it just fell perfectly for him.”

On the equaliser, he said: “It was a brilliant cross and header. Macca put two or three very good crosses over today and I was delighted for Lucas to get the goal.

“Will then had two chances. He had the great header that their keeper tipped over and then one just dribbled wide that could have won us the game.

“But we were aggrieved again with a decision as Baily was barged out the way in the build-up to it and nothing was given.

“The assistant on our side gave absolutely nothing all game.

“Then their lad cut inside, got a ricochet and ended up tucking one away. It was very, very unfortunate.

“Games always hinge on little moments like that – a bit of quality or a decision we think should go our way and doesn't and they end up tucking one away.”

Stags had keeper Christy Pym, defender Frazer Blake-Tracy and midfielder Keanu Baccus mising.

“Christy was ill this morning, but Scotty came in and did very well,” said Clough.

“Hopefully he will be okay for next week.

“Frazer has an injured foot from a tackle on Tuesday late on while Keanu Baccus felt his knee after one of the challenges when he came on – they only came on for 20 minutes and both got injured.

“We decided to go with seven outfield on the bench – you very rarely need a substitute goalkeeper. We had a good seven outfield players and thought we would need those options against Wycombe.”