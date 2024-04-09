We were excellent and worth at least a point said Forest Green Rovers boss Steve Cotterill after narrow defeat at Mansfield Town
Tom Nichols' 20th minute header earned Stags a first win in four and a place back in the top three.
But bottom side Rovers, who have now lost five of their last six games, dug deep, defended well and forced some great saves out of Christy Pym at the end of each half.
“I though we were excellent tonight against a team that are probably going to be up there and get promoted,” said Cotterill.
“We definitely played well enough to get at the minimum a draw tonight.
“And we should have had a definite penalty for handball.
“The season has been tough. But, given the start with this group of lads, I think they've come a long way in a short space of time and were excellent tonight.
“We wouldn't have been able to come here and do this tonight a couple months ago when got beaten 4-0 at home by them.
“There was no chance of that happening tonight - and Mansfield are a good team.”
Nichols' winner looped over keeper Vicente Reyes and Cotterill said: “I think Vinny was done by the flight of the ball.
“I don't know if the wind has played a little part in that, slowed it up in the air and he's not quite taken it.
“But at the end of the day Vinnie's been magnificent for us and he's won us games this season, and between now in the end of the season, he'll do the same again.
“Unfortunately, when you're a goalkeeper and you make a mistake, it ends up in the back of the net. But he's been magnificent.
“Could he have done better for the goal tonight. I think you'd probably think he could have done, yes. But there's no blame attached to him.”