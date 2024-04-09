Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Tom Nichols' 20th minute header earned Stags a first win in four and a place back in the top three.

But bottom side Rovers, who have now lost five of their last six games, dug deep, defended well and forced some great saves out of Christy Pym at the end of each half.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“I though we were excellent tonight against a team that are probably going to be up there and get promoted,” said Cotterill.

Steve Cotterill during the Sky Bet League 2 match against Forest Green Rovers FC at the One Call Stadium, 09 April 2024, Photo credit Chris & Jeanette Holloway / The Bigger Picture.media

“We definitely played well enough to get at the minimum a draw tonight.

“And we should have had a definite penalty for handball.

“The season has been tough. But, given the start with this group of lads, I think they've come a long way in a short space of time and were excellent tonight.

“We wouldn't have been able to come here and do this tonight a couple months ago when got beaten 4-0 at home by them.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“There was no chance of that happening tonight - and Mansfield are a good team.”

Nichols' winner looped over keeper Vicente Reyes and Cotterill said: “I think Vinny was done by the flight of the ball.

“I don't know if the wind has played a little part in that, slowed it up in the air and he's not quite taken it.

“But at the end of the day Vinnie's been magnificent for us and he's won us games this season, and between now in the end of the season, he'll do the same again.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Unfortunately, when you're a goalkeeper and you make a mistake, it ends up in the back of the net. But he's been magnificent.