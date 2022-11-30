We take Papa Johns Trophy seriously says Mansfield Town boss Nigel Clough as he names strong squad for Everton trip

Stephen McLaughlin - 45 minutes at Everton hopes?

“We have always taken this competition seriously,” said boss Nigel Clough.

“We have always played a first team squad. We don't have an U23s so it's no change for us.

“It's just giving lads a game - and many of them would consider themselves first choices. We don't put out what you would term a weakened side, just a different team out.

“The full first team is going up there and anyone who didn't play on Saturday will need a game – James Perch, JJ O'Toole, Anthony Hartigan, all the subs.

“Rhys Oates will start as we keep building him up. The idea was to give him a bit longer on Saturday but everything was going so well we didn't want to change it at the time.

“It was only with Will Swan feeling his thigh that we did as I thought Swanny played very well on Saturday.

“We will build Rhys up. He will play 45 minutes or more at Everton and we will see how he does. “We can't lose sight of the fact that he's been out for three months and the nature of the injury as well. We can't afford for him to have any secondary injuries as well so we will take our time. We have five months of the season to go.

“We have to make sure he is 100 per cent and be a bit careful as, if it goes again, it's another three months or maybe longer with an operation and that's the last thing we need.

“I think he's doing very well and he looks exactly what we've been missing with his directness and his power. As soon as he comes on the pitch he is a threat.”

Clough has no idea what side the Toffees will field but knows they will be hugely talented.

“I am not sure but I think they are allowed two over age players and, obviously they have had this long break for the first team,” he said.

“But they one of the best U21 sides in the country without a doubt.

“Everton have always been like that.

“Without being too disrespectful some of the U21 sides are a bit passive and not physical. But Everton do it properly and have done for many years. They put the foot in and they will compete.

“So we are expecting a very tough game. It is one of the toughest draws in terms of the U21s that you can get because of their capabilities.”

He continued: “Ideally we'd have liked a home draw obviously, but it's brilliant to be playing at Goodison Park and tick another one off.

“It's the next best thing to be going to a ground we've never played at before and will never get the opportunity again with them moving in 18 months.

“Whatever competition, it doesn't matter, Mansfield have played at Goodison Park.

“If supporters are able they will get the chance to go to a ground they will never have the chance to see us play at again. It's a wonderful old stadium – I shouldn't be really be saying that as an ex-Liverpool player. It is so tight.

“You go there now and it's almost an anomaly as others are quite spacious and modern. Grounds like Goodison Park are special.

“There are few places left where the stands are so close to the pitch.

“You look back at the games over the years that have been played there, obviously the Liverpool derbies – I played in one myself – it is an incredible occasion.”

Clough does have one or two injury worries and said: “Lewis Page got a kick on his Achilles in the Notts Senior Cup game at Notts County which made it too sore for Saturday. We're hoping he might train this week with a view to being available on Wednesday, if not Saturday.

“Stephen McLaughlin did a bit of light training last week but is still uncomfortable. We will assess him this week and see if he can make 45 minutes at Everton.

“The ideal situation would be if he and Lewis could play 45 minutes each at Everton and get them both back on the pitch – we will see how they are.

“Ollie Clarke is still struggling from the whack he got at Rochdale. It is proving a little bit more troublesome than we first feared.

“I don't think he will be ready for Everton. We're looking more towards Saturday if anything. He has an outside chance for Saturday but more likely towards Stevenage.

“We're always cautious at this stage of the season. When you get to April it's a bit different. But we have a long five months ahead and the last thing we want is 'long termers'.

