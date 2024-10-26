Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Mansfield Town boss Nigel Clough said the squad would take great heart from holding big-spending Birmingham City to a gutsy 1-1 draw today.

Stags stayed in the top four after a Lee Gregory free kick earned a point against a hugely talented Blues side that would not look out of place in the Championship.

“We can take great heart and confidence that if we keep working like that, we can give most teams a game, maybe not technically, but in other ways,” he smiled.

“We know we will be outplayed at times as sides have better players. But if we hang on in there, hopefully we can make it difficult and maybe score at the other end.

Stags level during the Sky Bet League 1 match against Birmingham City FC at the One Call Stadium, 26 Oct 2024, Photo credit Chris & Jeanette Holloway / The Bigger Picture.media

“I thought they controlled the first half and I was very disappointed with the goal we conceded, stemming from a throw-in 10 yards in their half.

“Baily Cargill should have dealt with it better initially. It was a scrappy goal.

“It was very important at half-time to get in only 1-0 down.

“They had some shots from distance and we got some good blocks in, without creating anything too clear cut for us.

“We said make sure we don't concede again and when we get the equaliser, let's see where we go from there.”

He continued: “We had a scare just after we equalised. But from that point the three chances we had, one of those could have won us the game.

“We got them on the back foot and played another 10 yards up the pitch and got about them a bit more.

“Technically they are exceptionally good and some of their play was above this standard. So we had to show other qualities in order to get something.

“The equaliser lifted the team and the whole stadium, the momentum shifted and we were in the ascendancy for a period, though you always have to be careful with the quality they possess and pace they have all over the pitch.

“Hopefully this desire and endeavour will keep us in the league.

“After the Stevenage defeat we looked at the next three games and thought we could be staring down the barrel of four defeats. So to get four points from the first two games tells us a lot about the character of the squad.”

Louis Reed missed the game with a sore neck but should be back for the Wrexham trip in two weeks.