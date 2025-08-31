Mansfield Town goalscorer Nathan Moriah-Welsh felt the side showed great resilience to come away from Lincoln City with a precious 1-1 draw on Saturday.

Trailing 1-0 to Sonny Bradley's 17th minute strike, Stags then found themselves up against 10 men for the last hour after Bradley brought down George Maris as last man.

But the big, physical Imps proved a formidable barrier to break down until Moriah-Welsh dummied a square Maris ball to Kyle Knoyle on the right and then tucked away Knoyle's low cut-back from 12 yards nine minutes from the end.

It was a first goal for the club for the 23-year-old Guyanan international and he said: “It was really resilient from the boys to stay in the game as it could have gone 2-0 at some point.

“Obviously the red card for them made it made it a difficult game as you could argue it's harder to play against 10 men than 11.

“As a team of 11 you think all the pressure is on you to go and get a goal and sometimes your mind goes a bit hazy.

“But we got the goal in the end and could have perhaps had another one with Will Evans and George Maris' chances at the end. It was a positive point.”

He continued: “The first half was very scrappy and very cagey.

“Off the back of playing Wednesday it was always to be expected.

“But the boys showed that resilience to keep it 1-0 until half-time and then the subs came on and made an impact straight away.

“Obviously with 10 men, Lincoln were trying to stop the clock as much as they could and make it frustrating for us and kill our momentum.

“But I could see a lot of spaces from the bench and we started to exploit them with the fresh legs.”

On his equaliser, he added: “It was a nice team goal in the end.

“Me and Knoyley have a good relationship and I think I know where he is going to be. It was a nice cut-back and I feel Will's run to the front post gave me the space to get the tap in and score.

“I have been working on that for about a year now.

“A year ago you would have probably seen me sky that over the bar, so it was nice to see it go in and rescue a point for the boys.

“Any point is a massive point as it all goes to the tally and the end goal.”