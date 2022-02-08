Mansfield Town manager Nigel Clough,

Stags made it 2-0 in stoppage time only for never-say-die United to pull one back on 90+7 and come close to an unlikely equaliser.

“The three points were brilliant as always and it shouldn't have been as close in the end as it was,” said Clough.

“First half I thought we were outstanding and the only thing that was missing was another goal or two. We could have easily have had two or three in the first half – the quality of our play deserved that.

“I thought the back four and Nathan Bishop deserved a clean sheet. It was a fantastic free kick in off the far post but we shouldn't have given the free kick away.”

Rhys Oates put Stags ahead with a brilliant solo goal.

“It was a very special goal and a similar run to the one that win the penalty the other week,” said the manager.

“He went from one end to the other and two or three of their players tried to kick him, which we'd have told our lads to do, but he just kept going and stuck it in from 25 yards. It was a great strike.

“I thought our front three were outstanding and ran them ragged. You are not going to do that for 90 minutes or 100 minutes but they did for the vast majority we did more than enough to score more than two goals.

“Jamie Murphy was excellent. He showed what he is all about and we just have to give him the ball. He makes things happen, creates chances and will score as well.”

He added: “I wanted to get Matty Longstaff on but just didn't have the opportunity with the way the game was going.

“It was never comfortable at 1-0 tonight because of the quality of their players. But we thoroughly deserved the three points in the end.