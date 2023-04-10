We should have won but let’s move on, says Mansfield Town boss Nigel Clough after Rochdale draw disappointment

Stags slipped back outside the play-off places with this result but are still only five points off the top three with six to play, starting at Grimsby Town next weekend.

“We move on, it's another point, and now we have to win at Grimsby next week,” said Clough.

“We are six unbeaten, but there have been four draws in that and you have to win your home games - and today against bottom of the league we should have won.

Stags boss Nigel Clough - Photo by Chris & Jeanette Holloway / The Bigger Picture.media

“You'd probably have taken a point at Swindon and then three today. But having got the two great results against Crawley and Swindon we should have backed them up with another one today.

“I was hugely frustrated and disappointed not to get the three points.

“We had enough of the game and situations and chances and the goal we conceded was sloppy.

“Then we were not good enough with our finishing. It wasn't our day but you have to make it your day with better finishing.

“Our general play today was probably better than it was against Crawley and Swindon but we didn't have that finishing touch or anyone with that bit of quality to put the ball in the back of the net as we have in the last two games.”

Hiram Boateng put Stags ahead after just six minutes, but they failed to capitalise and Owen Dodgson levelled just before the break.

Dale keeper Richard O'Donnell then produced a string of great saves before the crossbar denied Dale an unlikely winner on the break next the end.

“We started well and the early goal was as good a team goal as you'll see anywhere today,” said Clough.

“We couldn't quite get a second and then got a bit sloppy it took them equalising to get us going again. We let them off the hook – it's a mental thing more than anything.

“I said today would be one of the most difficult games of the season. You don't keep scoring four goals each games but you have be mentally right when you play two games so quickly. The physical effort today was excellent again, but the mental side has to go alongside it.

“We had chance after chance and their keeper has made two or three fantastic saves for them today. But we have still not done enough to score that second goal.

“Their two centre halves were very competitive and played well today.

“They hit the bar near the end and we could have ended up losing it, which would have been a bit of a travesty. But we should have been out of sight before that.

“They have probably spent as little time in our penalty area today as any team this season. But when they do get in there they are dangerous which was always the fear.”

Stags were without injured pair Ollie Clarke and Rhys Oates, joining the lengthy list missing – and George Maris broke down in the first half.

“George has a sore Achilles again,” said Clough. “We wanted to get him out there for fresh legs for 60-70 minutes.

“It's flared up and it a recurrence of what he has been out with for a good few weeks now.

“He came through Saturday no problem, didn't do a lot yesterday but felt okay but just couldn't quite push off for the sprinting.

“He could do a certain pace but with them being quite sharp couldn't continue.

“It's another player we've lost in a first half and we still have eight players out, which seems about the average for most games at the moment.

“Ollie and Rhys are both out with injuries from Friday at Swindon, Rhys with his groin and Ollie with his Achilles and knee after two kicks.

“We missed the pace of Rhys more than anything today, though James Gale played really well and was a threat. But you need someone like Rhys Oates or Will Swan to get you that bit of quality or make you or score you a goal.