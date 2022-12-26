Will Swan gave Stags an 86th minute lead against the run of play.

But Stags then failed to see it out and keep possession as they saw Northampton level through a superb Will Hoskins finish just four minutes later.“I was very disappointed with us at times today,” said Clough.

“I thought we gave the ball away an incredible amount of times throughout the game and, ultimately, that's what cost us in the 88th minute when Stephen McLaughlin gave it away.

Mansfield Town manager Nigel Clough.

“We were 1-0 up, though probably didn't deserve to be, and all we had to do was put the ball in to Swan and Oates up front.

“When we have seen games out here at the One Call it's been all about making good decisions, putting the ball into the right areas, not making mistakes and not giving opportunities to the opposition.

“We gave them a good one today, It was a hell of a finish but the ball should have been by their corner flag.”

He added: “I thought Northampton were very good today and I think they're the best team in the league. I know Orient are top, but as an all-round team I think Northampton are the best at the moment.

“Their tails were up after the equaliser and we were a bit subdued, so at least we saw the last few minutes out.

“We didn't put the ball into the right areas enough today. We looked a bit rusty after two and a bit weeks without a game. It's no excuse, but it's not ideal.

“Northampton played in the week and are in more of a groove. You could see that – a settled side and formation and some very good players.”

Stags were forced into making personnel and formation changes after losing centre half Riley Harbottle with a knee injury after only 15 minutes.

“He has opened his knee up and I think he will be struggling for Hartlepool - and maybe Walsall too,” said Clough.

