We should have scored more says Mansfield Town boss Nigel Clough after convincing win over Crawley Town

Stags did net four good goals but wasted countless other openings against the strugglers and Clough hopes those misses will not come back to haunt them.

“We just need a good last eight games now,” he said.

“We have had three hard draws and now we go into Easter with a bit more optimism and confidence than if we hadn't won today.

Mansfield Town manager Nigel Clough.

“I was pleased with the three points, but we shouldn't be conceding from a position of 4-0 up - and we should have scored more goals today.

“You never know if goal difference is going to be important by the end of the season.

“After drawing blanks in the last two home games I thought the most important goal today was the first one, which we scored within five minutes.

“The two early goals after the break settled everyone down. We still want to play better, but to get the victory was the most important thing.”

After Ollie Clarke's early opener, nerves were settled by Alfie Kilgour's header before David Keillor-Dunn bagged a brace.

“Alfie Kilgour has been magnificent since he came in in every single way,” said Clough.

“He is almost playing on one leg as he has a very sore heel and can do very little training.

“We just turn him out for games which he will have to do until the end of the season.

“Davis has popped up with another couple of goals too. We needed someone in January who could do something different – and that was him.”

