We lacked intensity today says Mansfield Town boss Nigel Clough after friendly win at Oldham Athletic

He also ruled out Ollie Clarke and JJ O’Toole from next week's squad for the opening League Two game at Crewe Alexandra and gave an update on injuries and transfers.

Lucas Akins netted two and Rhys Oates the other at Boundary Park this afternoon and Clough said: “We scored three good goals though didn't get an awful lot more out of it apart from a little more game time.

“But there was nowhere near the intensity we played with at Hearts on Tuesday or that we're going to need next Saturday.

NIgel Clough speaks after the Pre Season match against Oldham Athletic AFC at the Boundary Park, 29 July 2023 Photo Chris & Jeanette Holloway / The Bigger Picture.media

“Maybe we were a little big leggy with the journeys up to Scotland and back this week. But the intent and urgency we showed on Tuesday wasn't there today.

“We could have scored more, but they could have scored goals as well and I thought they should have been 2-0 ahead before we even stirred. We looked a bit lethargic.

“I think we missed Stephen Quinn's drive today, getting on the ball and driving us forward. And also Baily Cargill, coming out with the ball too.

“Stephen Quinn has a chest infection and Baily Cargill had a back spasm in training yesterday. We won't risk either of them this week.”

On his strikers' fine pre-season scoring form, he said: “As a striker you want to score goals pre-season so you go into the season in a good run of form – and I think both the strikers are.

“With Will Swan missing at the moment both will likely start next week so it's good they are both in the goals.

“Lucas should have had a hat-trick today. He won't get a better opportunity. Hiram Boateng put a great cross in and he was six yards out and headed it over.”

With one more pre-season game to go at Matlock on Tuesday, Clough said: “I think we have had a good range of opposition.

“This was a different one playing a good Conference side. I was just looking for a little more intensity than we showed today.”

On the current injury situation, he said: “Ollie Clarke is still missing with his calf and Will Swan with his groin and JJ O'Toole is out for a couple of months with his ankle.

“Ollie has now not done anything for three weeks so I would not think he will be involved next weekend. We are looking for him to train maybe towards the end of the week.

“George Williams will hopefully play at Matlock on Tuesday, as will James Gale.

“Certainly George Cooper and Anthony Hartigan will play there too.

“George Maris only did 45 minutes today. His wife is imminently giving berth so he played 45 minutes and shot off back home.”

Veteran James Perch is still mulling over offer for a player/coach role at Mansfield – and Stags could still see one of the current squad leave.

“We are still talking to James Perch and expect him to make his mind up this week,” said Clough.

“We've also had a couple of enquiries about one of our players though nothing firm to act upon as yet.