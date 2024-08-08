'We have to trust ourselves and know that we are there for a reason' - Mansfield Town midfielder gives his take on the season ahead

Midfielder Aaron Lewis wants to see Mansfield Town take last season’s promotion into their stride and show what they can do.

Stags return to League One when they face Barnsley on Friday night after a 21 year absence.

It will be a daunting step up against some high quality opponents and Lewis is keen for Stags to keep believing.

“We have just got to try and take it in our stride if we can and keep the same energy and do the same things that we did last season,” he said.

“We know it will be more intense and the quality will be better, but we have to just trust ourselves and know that we are there for a reason.

“It will be a good league and a really sharp and intense league, but we are all really looking forward to it.

“The boys have done well over the summer and worked really hard. We are all ready to get going.”

And Lewis, who played a key role in Stags’ season of glory, feels keeping the promotion-winning squad together will be key with the fight for places set to be as competitive as ever.

“Once the season finishes one of the hardest battles is to retain the same kind of squad,” added Lewis.

“You will always get additions, but we have kept the core together and it has been great seeing the same faces together this year after what we did last season.

“Even with last year's squad we would have been able to give it a good go. We were promoted and deserve a go at League One.

“We have made good signings and everyone is ready to come in and fight for their places from minute one.

“It's a long season ahead and we are going to need every player that we have got, whether you play 1 or 90 minutes. We are all working hard in the week and in games.

“The fans have stuck by us from minute one that I have been here, they deserved to see us get into League One as much as we do. The fans have stuck together for years and everyone is buzzing to get going.”

