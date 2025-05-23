Christy Pym is one of nine players released by Mansfield Town this summer.

Nigel Clough admits some tough decisions had to be made this summer in order to improve the Mansfield Town squad.

Hiram Boateng, Aden Flint, Alfie Kilgour, Calum Macdonald, Tom Nichols, Christy Pym, Ben Quinn, Stephen Quinn and George Williams have all been let go ahead of the summer reshuffle.

Clough has already brought in defender Ryan Sweeney from Burton Albion with the promise of plenty more to come through the One Call Stadium door.

“It was a difficult one this summer because we think it’s about time to bring in more players than we normally do.

“We will probably bring 7 or 8 in, maybe even nine depending on who stays. It was tricky assessing who we could best use going forward and some difficult decisions were made.

“We are going to be better and stronger next year, we hope.

Following their release Clough was quick to praise the departing players who played a key role in Mansfield’s success over the last two seasons.

“They have served the club unbelievably well in the last few seasons and been a big part of the success we have had,” he added.

“Hiram has been around, Aden Flint played a big part in our promotion and survival, but we have to make the tough decisions sometimes.

“Christy Pym has been magnificent for a couple of seasons, but since Christmas we just felt there've been a few too many mistakes in there, and at crucial times as well.”

Negotiations for next season are currently underway with Jordan Bowery, Dom Dwyer, Lee Gregory, Stephen McLaughlin and Scott Flinders, with Flinders looking likely to depart the club.

“Negotiations are going really well,” said Clough. “The only one is Scott Flinders who has been offered a player/coach role which may appeal to him, we are just waiting for confirmation on that.

“I think it's the sensible route for him to take. He has shown his worth to us over the last few seasons and we will miss having him around.

“We will certainly be looking for a first choice keeper and, depending on who it is, we will decide what we do with Owen Mason and Anthony Nunez. It may well be that Owen could be number two this season backing up a more experienced keeper.”