We have to believe we can cause a cup upset at Everton says Mansfield Town’s Jordan Bowery

Jordan Bowery said cup upsets happen and Mansfield Town's players have to believe they can cause one tomorrow when they face Premier League Everton away at their new Hill Dickinson Stadium.

“Any game you go into you have to believe you can get something from it whether we nick it 1-0 or take a draw and go to penalties,” he said.

“This is football and there have been bigger upsets than this. So I don't see why we can't go there and do it. We have to believe it.

“We know it won't be easy and we have no expectations of going there and thrashing them.

Mansfield Town defender Jordan Bowery - we can cause an upset at Everton. Photo credit : Chris & Jeanette Holloway / The Bigger Picture.media

“We will try to get the result we want but, if that doesn't happen, at least it's been a good day out for everyone.

“That's what you are in this sport for – these kind of occasions.”

“I didn't watch the draw so I didn't know who we were playing until someone phoned me up.

“You can go to any of the big six and know you are going to get a good hiding.

“But to be drawn at the new stadium is a great tie.

“We go there with no expectations.

“The atmosphere there on Sunday was unbelievable and I think it will be the same tomorrow.

“We will have a lot of travelling fans and it will be a great occasion for them.

Stags enjoyed a run to Round Four two seasons back but Bowery said: “It is a different season and a different challenge and we have new players.

“But we will go and try to do our best and have another cup run but we know it won't be easy against such a big team but we will go there and give it all we've got.

“The main objective is always to stay in the league and try to get promoted if we can, the league will always be the priority. But a cup run is always fantastic and good for the club.”

Midfielder Regan Hendry, who scored a brace, including a Goal of the Season contender from the halfway line on Saturday, said: “We are on a great run of form and there is not much pressure on us.

“We will go there and give a good account of ourselves.

“You see upsets in this cup all the time so why can't Mansfield Town beating Everton be one of them?

“I am sure our fans will come in their thousands to Everton.

“They have been unbelievable this season. I have not seen this too much in my career - they are by far the best set of fans I have played in front of home and away.”