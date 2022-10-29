We have to be more disciplined says Mansfield Town boss Nigel Clough after second costly red card in five days

James Perch was sent off in Tuesday's home clash with Newport County, which saw Stags hang on for a draw, and today a second yellow card for Hiram Boateng on 59 minutes ended hopes of rescuing anything against the rampant Robins, having twice led the game.

“That was a bad, bad day for us – and it had started so well, scoring after 30 seconds,” said Clough.

“Unbelievably, two of the first three goals we conceded were from our own throw-ins.

Mansfield Town manager Nigel Clough.

“It is frustrating and disappointing. Our lack of thought and discipline has cost us again.

“You have to be more disciplined then we were today.”

Boateng was booked for a first half foul and then sent off after delaying a Swindon free kick.

“I thought it was a poor first tackle he got booked for and then you have to be careful,” said Clough.

“The free kick was bouncing so it wasn't a legitimate free kick with the ball moving, so I am not sure he is entitled to send him off.

“I asked the assistant and fourth official what the rule was on that bit neither of them answered it.

“Another difference today was the quality of the finishing.”

He added: “I thought it was quite an even game and the quality of the two goals we scored was very good, but I was disappointed with their goals.

“I thought we were a bit unlucky with the one off the post. It looked out of play for a goalkick – it was difficult to tell equivocally. But we certainly didn't get a break in any shape or form today and players do get frustrated with officials.

“After the sending-off their lad curled one in from 20-odd yards for the fourth goal. That was a brilliant finish and probably goes in against 11 men and there is absolutely nothing we can do about that.

“When there is only one goal in it you never know and we had a couple of chances and situations today. But the game was over at 4-2. They are such a comfortable side in possession and it's hard enough 11 v 11.

“We made five changes to get some fresh legs out there. We have a good squad. I don't think the side and formation were the reason for the result today.

“Swindon are a very good side as you saw and the last thing you want to do against them is go down to 10 men. With the ball they are as good as anyone in the league.”

Stags now prepare for their cup trip to Barrow and Clough said: “I hate losing our unbeaten home record like this today. But it's gone and all that matters now is Barrow away and the next couple of league games.