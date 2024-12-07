We found a way to win against a good team says Huddersfield Town boss Michael Duff after victory at Mansfield Town

Huddersfield Town manager Michael Duff was delighted to see his side find a way to win in awful conditions from Storm Darragh as they edged a 2-1 victory today at Mansfield Town.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Conditions were horrible and seemed to get even worse in the second half, so we were pleased to see it through,” he smiled.

“These are days that no one remembers, but it's three points the same as in August when you're in short sleeves and sunglasses, rolling it around all over the place. Three points is three points.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We said to the players before the game - find a way to win. And we did again against a good team who have had some good results.

Action during the Sky Bet League 1 match against Huddersfield Town FC at the One Call Stadium, 21 Sept 2024, Photo credit Chris & Jeanette Holloway / The Bigger Picture.media

“They got in behind us much more than anyone else has recently.

“Earlier in the season we were finding ways to lose.”

Duff believes his side should have had a penalty and home keeper Christy Pym sent off for cleaning out Josh Koroma midway through the second half.

“There was a massive point in the second half when it should have been a red card and a penalty. Luckily it's not cost us,” he said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I thought it was a good game of football and Mansfield had a right good go and hit the woodwork a couple of times. It's fine margins.

“Credit to the players for the way they went about it as it as it's days like this when players can start hiding and pulling their shirt sleeves down as it's a bit cold.

“I think there is so much more to come from this team. Winning is a habit and it's about mentality.

“The togetherness in this team is starting to show and players are sticking to their tasks. They are starting to trust each other.”