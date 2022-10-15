The visitors battled hard and made Stags struggle to play flowing football, but the win made it seven games unbeaten and Clough was delighted.

“We are under no illusions that anyone is going to come here and make it easy for us,” he said.

“Walsall came here scrapping and battling for everything. “They were putting long throws into our box at every opportunity and it was very difficult to get the ball down and play at times.

Stags manager Nigel Clough

“I would like us to play fantastic football and keep a clean sheet, but it doesn't happen like that in football very often. You have to find a way to win. We did it last week and we did it again this week.

“I think that could be one of the differences between the team this season as opposed to last. We are ahead of where we were last season, which is a good place to be, and we are getting players fit.

“We have to keep trying to find a way to win as teams will keep making it very difficult.

“It is a good sign when you are winning when you're not at your best. The last two games have been a magnificent six points.”

On today's game, he added: “There were patches today in which I thought we were very good, especially in the first 25 minutes.

“But I thought the goal they got was out of the blue and set us back. The lad just popped up in an area on his own and took everybody by surprise and smashed it in at the near post.

“They had the momentum going into half time so it was important we came back out second half and wrestled it off them.

“I thought we started the half well, then they had a couple of opportunities from crosses going in and little flicks and you just hope you don't concede in that period.

“I think overall we deserved the win. We had a couple of scares throughout the game, but our play was just about good enough and the substitutes were key to the victory.”

He continued: “Our first goal was a good team goal. For the second, with their strength at the back, it had to be an excellent cross and an excellent header – and it was both to get the goal.

“We tried to freshen things up with the three substitutes, get some fresh legs out there and a little more creativity.

“It was important to get Will out there again. He has hardly trained at all in the last 10 days with the virus he had.