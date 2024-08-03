Ben Quinn celebrates scoring from the penalty spot during Mansfield's pre season win at Hucknall Town.

Mansfield Town have signed forward Ben Quinn on a one-year contract.

The 19-year-old, and nephew of Stags’ midfielder Stephen, has impressed on trial in pre-season as part of Nigel Clough’s squad.

Following the expiration of his contract with Scottish giants Celtic, Quinn has scored this summer for Mansfield against Retford United, Hucknall Town and Chelsea U21 – earning him a place in Stags’ squad for 2024/25.

In his career to date, the youngster netted 22 goals for Celtic B.

The Irishman is now eligible to be involved in Mansfield’s opening fixture of the season away at Barnsley on Friday 09 August.

On Stags’ latest signing, manager Nigel Clough said: “Ben has done very well on trial in the last few weeks and we feel that he has some potential.

“We don’t have anything like him in the squad which is why we’ve signed him and are pleased to welcome him to the club.”

Quinn added: “It’s great to get the deal done. I’ve really enjoyed my month here and getting a few goals. The lads have made me feel very welcome as well.“I’ve learned a lot in the past month and can’t wait to hit the ground running.”