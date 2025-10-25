We deserved to win but staying unbeaten more important said Mansfield Town boss Nigel Clough after being held by Wigan Athletic

Mansfield Town boss Nigel Clough believes his side deserved victory in today's frustrating 1-1 home draw with Wigan Athletic.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But he stressed the most important thing was remaining unbeaten in a game in which Wigan had an effort ruled out for a foul.

Will Evans' 32nd minute goal put Stags ahead at the end of a tight first half.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But Wigan roared back after the break and after Will Aimson's had his goal chalked off by referee Seb Stockbridge, Ollie Coopermade it 1-1 on 59 minutes.

Nigel Clough during the Sky Bet League 1 match against Wigan Athletic FC at the One Call Stadium, 25 Oct 2025, Photo credit Chris & Jeanette Holloway / The Bigger Picture.media

Stags then threw the kitchen sink at the Latics and Regan Hendry had a deflected effort strike a post, but Wigan stood firm.

“I think we deserved to win that over the course of the game and I was very pleased with a lot of aspects about our play today,” said Clough.

“I thought we controlled it for about 75 minutes.

“But the key period was the 15 minutes after half-time when they came out and changed their approach to the game and really pressed us.

“We couldn't cope with it for 15 minutes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I don't think we got away with anything for their disallowed goal as I think it was a foul on Stephen McLaughlin.

“He told the ref a couple of times that their lad was just bowling into him.”

He continued: “One misunderstanding down the right hand side between Kyle (Knoyle) and Nathan (Moriah-Welsh) ultimately cost us a goal.

“They were difficult to break down. But once we did that with a great goal from Will Evans then you have to look after it better, especially that first 15 minutes after half-time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“He has been playing out of position but I think he's played well the last two or three weeks and today deserved his goal.

“After 65-70 minutes it was just us camped in their half and with a break and a little bit of luck or better finishing we'd have got a winner.

“At least the point keeps the unbeaten run going against a dangerous side with a lot of quality.

“That is very important. When they equalised just before the hour mark, if they had stepped onto it we could have gone on and lost it.

“So as much as we tried to find a winner, there is still an emphasis on staying unbeaten and keeping this little run going.”