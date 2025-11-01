We deserved extra-time today said Harrogate Town boss Simon Weaver after losing five-goal thriller at Mansfield Town

Harrogate Town manager Simon Weaver felt his side deserved to take Mansfield Town to extra-time as they bowed out of the FA Cup in battling style in today's 3-2 defeat at the One Call Stadium.

Harrogate arrived with four successive League Two defeats behind them while Stags were six games unbeaten and eighth in League One.

But the Sulphurites have long been a bogey side for Mansfield and, despite going behind after three minutes, twice came from behind to push Stags all the way.

“That was a much better display all round and I thought we deserved to go to extra-time,” said Weaver.

“The reaction to going a goal down was excellent and I didn't think we would fold at all or go under - everyone was strong with it.

“I am just frustrated for the players really as their efforts were great and we can take a lot of pride with the performance as a whole.

“We defended well with our team shape.

“Hopefully today is the end of our recent run of defeats.

“It was tough to come to a team flying high in League One with such a talented squad.

“With such quality players and having seen some of their recent performances we knew it would be difficult to meet them at this moment in time.”

Regan Hendry swept Stags ahead early in the game.

But Harrogate defended well and were level through a fine finish by Stephen Duke-McKenna on 56 minutes.

Interval sub George Maris netted a deflected goal on 67 minutes for Mansfield but Harrogate again hit back with an Anthony O'Connor header from a corner.

However, a fine home move killed the visitors off in the end as Maris coolly finished into the bottom corner.

The Stags side showed just two enforced changes from the midweek win over Plymouth Argyle and Weaver said: “Nigel Clough went strong today which I thought he would after we beat them in the other cup competition.

“But we never felt in trouble during the game.

“Their second goal took a big deflection and I felt for the keeper.”

At 2-2 Weaver feels his side momentarily lost focus for the Mansfield winner.

“I think it was down to the reaction to scoring our final goal,” he said.

“It was a great set piece goal which we have worked on for quite some time.

“I think it was the jubilation of scoring and thinking this could be our day. “So we were maybe not as intense as we were before we equalised.

“The winner was Mansfield's moment of sharpness and showed League One football done well.

“But our body language was brilliant in that second half and there is a lot to take from today's game for us.”