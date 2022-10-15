Will Swan's 82nd minute winner shot down battling Walsall after a Liam Bennett rocket had wiped out George Lapslie's 15th minute opener.

“It's frustrating as we deserved at least a draw all day long. We were by far the better team in the first half,” said Flynn.

“But we've conceded two poor goals from crosses that should have been stopped and then given them too much time to finish the chances.

Walsall manager Michael Flynn.

“People need to take some responsibility.

“The referee gave them everything today so we couldn't get much momentum built. He was so inconsistent.

“But it wasn't his fault we lost the game, it was more us not stopping the crosses and poor marking in the box.”

He added: “It was a good away performance today. We were solid and worked hard so I am disappointed as we shouldn't have lost the game. That's the problem that keeps biting us on the backside. We can't keep letting teams off.