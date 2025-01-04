We can reach the play-offs believes Mansfield Town striker Lee Gregory

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Mansfield Town striker Lee Gregory believes the Stags can still shock League One and make this season's play-offs after today's 2-1 away win at Stockport County.

That made it 12 points out of 15 available over the festive period and kept Stags in the hunt in their first season after promotion, reaching 37 points in the first week of January.

Gregory scored today's opener and missed a penalty before Will Evans netted the winner and Gregory said: “I said from the start of the season – we can easily reach the play-offs.

“We just need to be consistent and hopefully we can get there.

Action during the Sky Bet League 1 match against Stockport County FC at Edgeley Park, 04 Jan 2025. Photo credit Chris & Jeanette Holloway / The Bigger Picture.media

“We have real togetherness. The gaffer has put together a good squad in pre-season, some great players with everyone willing to work hard for each other, and it's coming off.”

On today's win, he said: “That was a great day.

“I didn't see much of the throw coming in for my goal but it dropped in front of me and luckily a nice clean left foot shot went in.

“You just have to be confident, hit it true, and hope for the best.”

On his missed penalty, he said: “I picked my spot before the game and knew I was going that way.

“I hit it clean, he went a bit early and he made a good save – you just move on, there's nothing you can do.

“The second goal was a great finish by Will. He is that type of player.

“When he is through on goal he is going to score you goals and we're glad he got us a winner.

“It was a massive win today and caps off Christmas and New Year.

“Now we have a rest from the league with the cup next week.”

Gregory took his season's tally to nine goals as he continues his comeback from a recent knee injury.

“I love it here – it's such a good club and the lads are great and the fans are great” he said.

“I am still a little bit rusty, but I am getting there.

“It's not the first 45, it's the second 45. I just need to get these cobwebs out my legs.

“It will take a few more games but I am getting stronger and stronger.”