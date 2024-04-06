We can play even better says Crawley Town boss Scott Lindsey after big win at rivals Mansfield Town

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

It was a fourth away win in a row and Lindsey said: “That was a big result for us today.

“I thought we scored some really good goals today and I'm clearly delighted.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“I can't ask for too much more with a result like this at Mansfield, who are a really good side

Action during the Sky Bet League 2 match against Crawley Town FC at the One Call Stadium, 06 April 2024, Photo credit Chris & Jeanette Holloway / The Bigger Picture.media

“That's the quietest I've ever known Mansfield fans.They are usually really noisy, and I could hear our fans over them pretty much from the start of the game, right to the end.

“I know we were 2-0 up but I wasn't happy with our first half performance. I made that really clear to them.

“I felt we turned the ball over a lot and we're not usually like that. We are usually more secure with the ball.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I felt that a lot of their attacks came from us being in good positions at the top.

“Second half I thought we were outstanding and managed things much better.

“The players have been outstanding and they were outstanding again today with the effort they put in.

“But, first half, I think we can play better. That's me driving standards all the time. I want to see us play like that from the off, not just the second half.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Crawley now head for Wrexham in another huge battle on Tuesday and Lindsey said: “All we can do is concentrate on ourselves regardless of what the others do around us now.

“We've just got to make sure that we get our own house in order and make sure that we get what we feel is going to be enough to get in the play-offs. “We are on course. Whatever the teams around us do, they do. We just need to concentrate on us.

“Confidence is really high. If anything I've got to cool them off a little bit.

“We can't wait to get to Wrexham now.

“But we have to make sure we do everything professionally.