We can play better still says Mansfield Town veteran James Perch ahead of crucial trip to rivals Carlisle United

Stags remain in the thick of the chase ahead of tonight’s tough trip to promotion rivals Carlisle United but, despite good results, Perch wants to see the quality of football improve.

“I think we are in a good place without playing unbelievably well, which we have done in the last couple of seasons under the gaffer,” he said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We could definitely play better. So to not have played our best and be where we are, I think there is more to come.

James Perch in another bruising challenge with Oli Hawkins on Saturday. Photo by Chris Holloway/The Bigger Picture.media

“We are still getting results, which is key, and hopefully we can go one step further than last season this time around.

“But I think the fans can expect it to be a bit more pleasing on the eye.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I am being a bit of a football purist. I know all fans want is to win games. But I am football mad and I want us to play a bit better – and I am sure the gaffer does.

“I know at this stage of the season results are all that matter. But it's always more enjoyable to play the game when you have more control of the ball and you're passing it around.”

He added: “Desire is massive. If you want to win you need to have the will to win and put your head in where it hurts. That is what will get us over the line. We know we have the quality. It's just about keeping the back door shut like we did on Saturday.

“Teams come out second half and put us under pressure, but we dealt with it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This squad has plenty of desire. We just need to show it more consistently.

“We have an experienced side with a few young lads that are learning.

“We train as good as I have done anywhere – the lads are on it and the gaffer is on it. They're a good set of lads and it's good to be a part of it.

“I am still enjoying it and long may it continue.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In Saturday's 2-0 win over Gillingham, Perch found himself alongside young Forest loanee Riley Harbottle and new signing Alfie Kilgour in a back three.

“They are both good players. It's just about talking and me, as the older person, keeping the back four or five intact and keeping that communication going,” he said.

“Alfie has just come in and done really well. He is just what we needed and is a smart bit of business from the club. He has scored two important goals for us and I think he is going to be a good signing.”

Perch said he had spent the season so far playing catch-up on fitness after missing part of pre-season with injury.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“First few games I was not happy with my performances which went along with the results we were getting. I wasn't playing well and the team were losing,” he said.

“Now I have finally got properly fit and I think I am playing better - and it's no surprise we are winning now, because as a centre half you can't have an off game. I was having too many off games.

“I missed the majority of pre-season as I injured my calf, so I didn't play pre-season many games. And I know from all the years I have been playing football that if you miss pre-season it affects the season going forward.

“I knew I would struggle from when I got injured pre-season. Luckily I am fit now and can see the difference in my performances, though I think you are always behind when you miss pre-season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“You can do all the work you want with fitness coaches but you have to complete pre-season, and this is what I say to young lads – get through it no matter how tough it is as you will have a successful season injury-wise.”

On Saturday Perch helped Stags secure a rare clean sheet and shut out towering former team mate Oli Hawkins, who only moved to Gillingham last month.

“I thought it was a good all-round performance, attacking and defensively and I think we've needed it defensively that's for sure. The goals we scored were good and the way we kept them was good,” he said.

“We have not had many clean sheets this season though I think we've deserved a couple more than we've had.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“In one or two games like Doncaster we have come out for the second half, conceded, and it's put us on the back foot.

“On Saturday Gillingham never really looked like scoring.

“We had to be switched on as they are both good players. We know what Hawks is about – heading it and long balls – and Tom Nichols was just buzzing around and getting flick-ons.

“I thought we dealt with them quite well for the majority of the game.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad