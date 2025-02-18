We are in a relegation battle says Mansfield Town boss Nigel Clough after a ninth game without a win

On a costly night for Mansfield Town, boss Nigel Clough said he believed the club were in a relegation battle after their 3-0 home defeat by Lincoln City.

Stags have now lost nine games in a row and their injury list worsened with four more players left in the treatment room.

Some impressive displays earlier in the season have at least put some points in the bank for Mansfield, but this slump has them slip nine points from the drop zone and desperate for a win.

“We have been in a relegation battle since August and I have never said anything different,” said Clough.

“We have been in it since day one and may well be in it maybe until the 45th or 46th game.

“People have talked about play-offs, but all I have wanted since day one is staying in this league for the first time in 35 which would be a major success.

“We have won enough points so far to keep our heads above water and given ourselves a chance.

“But at the moment we can't see where the next point is coming from.”

Stags conceded an early goal before, in the last seven minutes, ex-Stag Sam Clucas netted directly from a corner and Dom Jefferies added a painful third at the death.

“I thought we played all right and first half we were very good indeed,” said Clough.

“We played as well first half as we did at Blackpool without scoring.

“But they scored from two set plays – the second was a fluke which killed us – and I was disappointed with the first and third goals.

“We highlighted all week that their major threat was set plays, so it was no surprise. We needed more aggression and more desire.

“We have not hurt them enough or had enough impact on the game, but our football was good and we got in some great positions again and didn't make the most of them.

“Other teams are getting into those positions against us and making them count.

“Confidence is a big factor in that.

“We had a very good shout for a penalty in the first half with a handball, the referee said it hit his arm but it wasn't deliberate. But no one deliberately handles the ball – it was a penalty.”

Stags now have Baily Cargill (hand and calf injuries), Frazer Blake-Tracy, Elliott Hewitt and Lucas Akins on their injured list.

“We lost three players injured tonight as well as Baily Cargill before the kick-off,” said Clough.

“That is how it is going at the moment.

“I thought Fraser was doing okay for his first game back and he was going to play for a hour.

“But we lost Elliott in the first half and George Williams at half-time, so it's not ideal.

“I think Frazer's is the most serious as he felt something pop in his knee.

“Elliott was his hamstring and George his calf, then Lucas looked in a lot of pain with his ribs.

“We just have to try to get through this.

“At least Matthew Craig and Deji Oshilaja are not too far from coming back.”

Stags now prepare for Sunday's tough challenge at home to Wrexham.