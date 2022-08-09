“It was a thrilling game to play in but my over-riding emotion is one of frustration,” he said.

“I think we probably did enough in that game to get through to the next round. But it is what it is and we've just got to focus on the league now.

Mansfield Town midfielder George Lapslie gets the tackle in during the Carabao Cup first round match against Derby County FC at the One Call Stadium Photo Credit Chris HOLLOWAY / The Bigger Picture.media

“There were loads of positives to take from that. Kel (Kellan Gordon) being back out there is a huge positive for the squad.

“We showed when we went man for man in that second half we can compete with anyone – and Derby are meant to be top end of League One. So you fancy us, hopefully, in League Two.

“In that second half they had established Championship players coming off the bench, quality players.

“So for us to still match them when they are bringing those players on is surely a good sign for us.”

It was a first start of the season for Lapslie and he now hopes he can win a regular starting place.

“Games are now coming thick and fast but that's what you want as a player, especially when you're not finding yourself in the starting line-up every week,” he said.

“There is more chance of getting in when a lad is getting rested or whatever.

“We are only three games in but if I am being honest, it's not the start I wanted. I have just got to keep my head down and get back in the team.