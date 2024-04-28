WATCH: Video and pictures show Mansfield Town's fans and players celebrating promotion during Sunday's open top bus parade

Mansfield Town fans packed into town on Sunday to celebrate the club’s promotion-winning season.
Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill
Published 28th Apr 2024, 17:54 BST
Updated 28th Apr 2024, 18:02 BST

It was part of the club’s open top bus parade celebrations, with the bus making it’s way to Mansfield Market Place via the Sir John Cockle, Bold Forester and the William IV pub.

Our photographer Brian Eyre was part of the crowds and took these pictures. Take a look and see who you might know.

Fans line the street.

1. Promotion parade

Fans line the street. Photo: Brian Eyre

Crowds packed into Mansfield town centre this afternoon to salute their heroes.

2. Promotion parade

Crowds packed into Mansfield town centre this afternoon to salute their heroes. Photo: Brian Eyre

Fans gather for Mansfield Town's open top bus tour through Mansfield.

3. Promotion party

Fans gather for Mansfield Town's open top bus tour through Mansfield. Photo: Brian Eyre

Crowds packed into Mansfield town centre this afternoon to salute their heroes.

4. Promotion parade

Crowds packed into Mansfield town centre this afternoon to salute their heroes. Photo: Brian Eyre

