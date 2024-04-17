Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Thousands of fans poured onto the One Call Stadium pitch last night seconds after the final whistle amidst jubilant scenes.

The footage was taken by Chad’s Stags reporter John Lomas and shows great scenes celebrating a first promotion since Stags returned to the Football League.

And if you were there last night, you may feature in this gallery of fans.