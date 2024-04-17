WATCH: This is the moment Mansfield Town fans invaded the pitch to celebrate the club's promotion to League One
and live on Freeview channel 276
Thousands of fans poured onto the One Call Stadium pitch last night seconds after the final whistle amidst jubilant scenes.
The footage was taken by Chad’s Stags reporter John Lomas and shows great scenes celebrating a first promotion since Stags returned to the Football League.
And if you were there last night, you may feature in this gallery of fans.
Get more Stags news here.