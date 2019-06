Persistence has led to Warsop Athletic U12s being crowned champions of Division Five in the Young Elizabethan League.

When the team were formed five years ago, they struggled to win a single game. But they stuck together and gradually improved to take the title. They received their trophy at Meadow Lane, home of Notts County.

Club founder and secretary Liam Brown said: “There is still a lot more to do for the team and club. We want to have our own pitch and we are keen to form a girls’ team.”