But he has put his wanted list on hold for now until this season's destination is confirmed.

On Saturday Stags could gain automatic promotion, settle for the play-offs or miss our altogether in a dramatic final day.

“The list is on hold right now,” said Clough.

“We do have one, though I don't think there will be massive numbers of players coming in as we do have a good squad.

“When you look back over the season, we have that eight point gap to the top, yet if we'd got anything during that run without a win, or even outside that run, we had a fair shout for automatic promotion, even with the injuries.

“So we feel we're not far away anyway. So it doesn't need disrupting too much. It just needs four or five players, depending on who we lose.

“Then we will have a good enough squad if we don't make it this year, to have a real challenge next year.”

He added: “The loan players are totally up to their parent clubs.