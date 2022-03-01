Mansfield Senior Reds Walking Football Club are pipped to glory in tournaments

Mansfield's team pictured at the tournament in Worksop.

This year has started apace as the club continues to contribute to support within the community.

First up was a tournament in Belper which began with a 1-1 draw against Chesterfield thanks to a Darron Hall finish. The lead was held until they were undone by a set play near the end.

Ashbourne Irish, the eventual winners, were next up and beaten 1-0 thanks to a thumping effort from Hall. The game was not without drama as keeper Pete Mitchell had to save a last kick penalty to hold onto the advantage.

Ian Skelton and Richard Parkes got the two goals that ensured a 2-1 success in the next match, followed by two hard-fought 1-1 and 0-0 draws with Hucknall and Matlock. Bakewell were comfortably put aside 2-0 in the final game, Hall and Parkes the scorers.

Ashbourne finished with four wins and a draw for 13 points, pipping Mansfield, with three wins and three draws, by a single point.

History then repeated itself with a tournament at Worksop Town.

Mansfield Senior Reds won four and drew three of their seven games but came up short again with hosts Worksop Town taking the trophy.

Hall (5), Steve Haynes (2), Parkes and Martin Woodward (one each) contributed to their nine-goal total, while at the other end Steve Dallison and his defence kept seven consecutive clean sheets.

During this tournament Haynes passed the 200 appearance mark and Hall is now the club’s leading scorer with a haul of 86 goals.

Meanwhile, in the East Midlands League Division One the Reds took a point from a 2-2 draw with local rivals Hucknall. The goals came from Haynes and Steve Birkin.

Mansfield Senior Reds Over 50s Walking Football Club currently hold the Mansfield Sports Recognition Awards Club of the Year title, received in 2019 in recognition of their on and off-field activities.