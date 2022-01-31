Mansfield Town manager Nigel Clough - busy day ahead.

But boss Nigel Clough said there would have to be outgoings too and everything would need to fall perfectly into place.

Clough has already signed Lucas Akins, Keiran Wallace and John-Joe O'Toole in the window while selling Rollin Menayese, Corey O'Keeffe and Harry Charsley and allowing almost all his young, fringe squad players out on loan to get some football.

Now the clock is ticking with Stags rumoured to be involved in a race for the signature of Fleetwood Town midfielder Harrison Biggins, who is out of contract this summer, though Clough would not name targets.

“We are talking to someone and there is the possibility of another one or two ins and outs, so we will see how it goes. But certain things would have to fall into place,” he said.

“At the moment there are a couple of possibilities for coming in and one or two possibilities for going out.”

He added: “We are no different to other clubs on deadline day. Maybe one has to go before one comes in, so you wait on that one. So you try to put certain things into place, but they might not come off.

“There's a lot of talking and a lot of ifs, buts and maybes and we will see what happens come 11pm.”

Stags still have Burnley centre half Richard Nartey on loan, but with the return of James Perch and signing of Wallace, he could now be surplus to requirements.