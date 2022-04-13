For once, Stags have had a fantastic campaign with so many great performers likely to make the vote a lot closer than it has been in recent seasons.

To register your vote simply email your choice with your name and contact number to [email protected] by midnight on Monday, 2nd May and we will announce the winner that week.

Rhys Oates is the club’s top scorer, has hit some memorable strikes, thrills every time he goes forward, and is a huge candidate.

Nathan Bishop - a player of the year candidate.

But evergreen midfield veteran Stephen Quinn has been remarkable and the side miss his energy when he doesn’t play – a true talisman.

Stephen McLaughlin has been outstanding at left back and left wing back and will also poll some of the vote.

Young Manchester United loanee keeper Nathan Bishop has helped earn several extra points with his saves and his capture last summer was a shrewd one by Nigel Clough.

Oli Hawkins is another who has been exceptional, happy to play as a centre forward or, more often than not, as a centre half.

Then there is the outstanding John-Joe O’Toole who came in as a free agent during an injury crisis and ended up staying with fans desperate for the battling defender/midfielder’s signature.