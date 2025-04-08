Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Now is your chance to select your Chad Readers’ Mansfield Town Player of the Year.

Last season’s captain Aden Flint won three Player of the Season accolades at the final home game, including the Chad Readers' trophy.

He pipped top scorer Davis Keillor-Dunn to the Chad trophy and won the Stags Supporters’ Association Player of the Season and Supporters’ Player of the Season, voted for on mansfieldtown.net, too as the club completed a magnificent promotion campaign.

Among the leading candidates this season is likely to be summer signing Deji Oshilaja, who has been such a formidable rock at the heart of Mansfield’s defence.

Aden Flint receives the Chad Readers' Stags Player of the Year award last season from sports editor John Lomas.

Also back there, Jordan Bowery has been a revelation, the former striker switching effortlessly between central defence, full back either side and wing backs too.

Lucas Akins is another who has played a wealth of positions in the club’s injury-hit season and always given his everything.

Until his injury, striker Lee Gregory looked magnificent on his return to the club and fans can only dream of where the Stags would be right had he not been injured.

Will Evans has also impressed immensely since his summer signing and looks set to finish top scorer for the campaign.

To make your choice for this season simply email [email protected] and leave the players’ name and your name – deadline for voting is 5pm on Wednesday, 23rd April.