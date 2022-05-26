WHAT’S BEEN THE STORY OF PORT VALE’S SEASON SO FAR?

Darrell Clarke and director of football David Flitroft rebuilt the squad last summer after releasing every out of contract player.

That paid off as they made a series of astute signings, not least front two Jamie Proctor and James Wilson, attacking midfielder Ben Garrity and more defensive midfielders Tom Pett and Brad Walker.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Darrell Clarke manager of Port Vale.

They have had to overcome injury problems, such as losing captain Tom Conlon for the second half of the season, and been missing influential performers such as Pett, Walker, Proctor, Wilson and home grown wing-back James Gibbons for lengthy spells.

They strengthened again in January with signings that included Harry Charsley from Mansfield and also Connor Hall, who has been hugely impressive on the left of the back three.

They had a bit of a wobble towards the end of the season as three straight defeats cost them a chance of automatic promotion, but they recovered to win at Exeter on the final day before seeing off Swindon over two legs in a nail-biting play-off semi-final that went to penalties.

HOW IS MANSFIELD LAD DARRELL CLARKE REGARDED BY VALE FANS?

Extremely highly. He was appointed in February 2021, guided the team clear of any relegation trouble then has done a great job in putting a new squad together, along with director of football Flitcroft, and then guiding them to a promotion challenge.

He suffered a close personal bereavement in February but has made a phased return and was back in the dug out for the final game of the regular season, at Exeter.

AND HOW ABOUT FORMER MANSFIELD PLAYERS MAL BENNING, HARRY CHARSLEY AND AIDAN STONE WHO COULD ALL BE IN THE VALE LINE UP?

Mal Benning has been a real credit to himself since joining last summer.

He lost his place in the side and spent a long spell on the sidelines but kept himself ready and, after being recalled towards the end of the season, has been very impressive.

Aidan Stone had to be patient for his chance behind first Lucas Covolan and then on-loan Ipswich keeper Tomas Holy, but has really taken his chance with a string of solid performances to keep the more experienced keepers out of the side.

As for Harry Charsley, he’s been a welcome addition with terrific work rate and plenty of quality to lift an injury-hit midfield.

WHAT FORMATION HAS THE TEAM TENDED TO PLAY UNDER DARRELL CLARKE AND CAN YOU GIVE US YOUR BEST GUESS AT THE LINE UP?

Vale have generally played with a back three this season, either 3-5-2 or 3-4-3.

One selection issue will be whether experienced striker Jamie Proctor is able to feature having only been able to play for half an hour over the two legs against Swindon because of a hip injury.

He missed the second leg completely but on-loan Huddersfield striker Kian Harratt did a great job after being called up to the starting eleven.

Apart from the issue about Proctor, I can’t see the line up being too dissimilar from the side that started the second leg at home to Swindon.

That had Aidan Stone in goal, James Gibbons, Nathan Smith and Connor Hall as the back three, Dave Worrall and Mal Benning as wing-backs, Tom Pett, Jake Taylor and Ben Garrity in the central midfield three, and James Wilson and Kian Harratt up front.

WHO ARE THE DANGERMEN THAT COULD HURT MANSFIELD AT WEMBLEY?

Vale’s back three were exceptional in the second leg at home to Swindon, with local lads James Gibbons and Nathan Smith excelling alongside Connor Hall who has been a class act since he was recruited from Harrogate in January.

Look out also for midfielder Ben Garrity who has scored 12 goals since he was recruited from Blackpool last summer.

They have mostly come from midfield although he also impressed as an emergency striker when Vale were hard hit by injuries and illness.

James Wilson brings plenty of quality to the side with a brilliant first touch, movement and vision to pick a pass when needed.

He has weighed in with 14 goals, including one in each of Vale’s last three games.

WHAT SONGS CAN WE EXPECT TO HEAR FROM THE VALE FANS AT WEMBLEY?

‘Super Vale Away’ is always a favourite and is appropriate because the team has been well backed on their travels up and down the country. ‘The Wonder of You’ is sure to be heard, as well as ‘Darrell Clarke’s Black and White Army’ in honour of the popular manager.

AND FINALLY, CAN WE TEMPT YOU INTO A PREDICTION?

Vale took four points off Mansfield in the regular season but I thought the Stags were impressive in both games, particularly the 1-1 draw there in October.

Mansfield are clearly in fine form but this Vale team have a powerful mix of quality and determination – as they showed in coming from 2-0 down against Swindon in the semi-final first leg, and then getting through on penalties back in Burslem despite missing their first two spot kicks.