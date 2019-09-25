VIDEO: Wing back Kellan Gordon believes Mansfield Town are now finally on the path to success ahead of Plymouth Argyle clash

Wing back Kellan Gordon believes Mansfield Town can see off the challenge of Plymouth Argyle at the One Call Stadium on Saturday if they maintain their recent improved form.

Gordon, 21, bagged his first goal for the Stags in last weekend’s 2-2 draw at Port Vale and said: “Saturday that was the main game you could probably tell we have turned a corner – the bravery to get on the ball, moving it well, and the chances we created.

Picture Jez Tighe/AHPIX LTD, Football, Sky Bet League Two, Port Vale v Mansfield Town, Vale Park, Stoke-On-Trent, UK, 21/09/19, K.O 3pm''Mansfield Town midfielder Kellan Gordon celebrates after scoring '''Howard Roe>07973739229

“We’re getting better each week and I do feel personally we can 100 per cent turn this around.

“Teams can’t really deal with us when we are moving the ball like that. It’s just the finer details now and not conceding the goals.

“We know Plymouth are a good side; results aren’t going their way at the minute, but they are a team we know will be up there.

“They are a big club who will be fighting to be up there too, so it’s always a good challenge and that’s what we need to go up against, the big clubs.

“Taking in what we showed on Saturday, being brave on the ball and moving the opposition about will hopefully get us the result we’re looking for. We just need to keep doing what we have been doing.”

Ironically, Gordon’s goal at Port Vale was his first since netting against the Stags for Lincoln 10 months ago.

“You could see I was buzzing to finally get off the mark,” he smiled.

“It is actually something I want to add to my game and it was a bit of a weight lifted off my shoulders to finally score.

“It was a brilliant feeling, especially to do it in front of the Stags’ fans as well.

“I have personal targets on goals and assists that I have set myself but I don’t want to put them out there just to put pressure on myself. Assists are what you want from your wing back.

“It’s been a while since I scored and I’ve put pressure on myself to score. My last one was actually against Mansfield last year.”

He added: “I think it was probably my best game for Mansfield so far. I scored and I was consistent throughout the game.

“I feel like I am getting more and more comfortable as the game go on, but it’s not really about me personally, it’s about the team getting points on the board.”

Despite Gordon’s goal, Stags twice conceded late goals in each half at Vale Park to pick up only a point for their significant efforts last Saturday.

“It was tough one to take after how we had played in the game,” he said.

“We didn’t feel we deserved that. But they are the fine margins we need to now work on and get better at.

“We didn’t really give them a lot of chances and they didn’t have many shots on our goal. So to concede the way we did was not a good feeling.

“They came right at the end of each half – the first just before half-time when we should have been going in 1-0 up and then at the end of the game when we were winning. They are tight margins.”

Stags players exchanged strong words with each other in a post-match inquest and Gordon said: “It was needed.

“You need clarity in a changing room and the lads need to express their opinions. It’s a sign of a healthy dressing room.

“We all know what we need to work on and we need to get it out in the open.”

Mansfield have won just two of their games so far ahead of the Plymouth visit and Gordon admitted: “It’s been a bit of a rollercoaster to be fair.

“Some of the losses and draws we’ve had could easily have been wins.

“It’s been a hard one to take but the positives are that the performances are improving each week and I’m sure the results will come.

“We need to tighten up as a group but we are playing a lot better than we started off.

“But you don’t get the points without the result. The performance can be as good as you want but if you don’t get the result it means nothing in a sense. But I believe by the performances getting better, the results will come.”

“We have to stay brave and keep playing and not get our heads down when it’s not going our way. I believe we have got the players in the side to turn games around.

“The fans have stayed on our side as you could see by the support we had on Saturday when they were singing away until the end of the game.”

Gordon was a summer signing from Derby County and is enjoying his early days as a Stag.

“Since I’ve come here it’s been brilliant – the players, the staff, the manager; from the second I’ve got here they have all been supportive of me and I think you can see that by the trust the gaffer has put in me by playing me in a lot of the games,” he said.

“I have walked into a very, very good squad and I have enjoyed every minute of it. I want keep my performances strong, stay in the team and help them get where they want to be.”