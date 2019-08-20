VIDEO: Midfield worries for Mansfield Town for Leyton Orient clash

Unbeaten Mansfield Town's midfield resources could be stretched for tonight's home clash with Conference champions Leyton Orient (7.45).

With Jacob Mellis and Dion Donohue indefinitely suspended by the Stags over an alleged serious breach of club discipline, they could also be without veteran Neal Bishop.

Neal Bishop - injury worry

“We do have a few knocks and bruises,” said boss John Dempster. “Bish has a bit of a swollen Achilles, and we'll probably do a fitness test before the game on that.”

ORIENT MISSING KEY INJURED TRIO



After drawing their first two League two games, Stags chalked up their first win at Carlisle on Saturday to make it five out of nine points and Dempster said: “It's a good return.

“If you looked at the fixtures at the start of the season when they came out - Newport away, Morecambe at home and Carlisle away – your points total would have been in and around what we've picked up.

“We were disappointed to go out of the League Cup on penalties, but I think the league points return is quite a good one and we'll be looking to add to that Tuesday and Saturday.”

On opponents Orient, who are likely to field ex-Stags striker Lee Angol, he said: “Orient are a bit of a mixed bag as they are a physically big side, but they also play possession football.

“So they pose us two different challenges in those areas.

“They are a team who will have a lot of confidence as they've just had a promotion, coming up from the Conference.

“It was a good achievement and they must have some good players to achieve that goal.

“They had sad news recently with the passing of manager Justin Edinburgh. That can galvanise a team and really draw people close together. Which I am sure it has.

“But we will be looking to put our game plan in place rather than worry about Leyton Orient.

“We will pay our respects as they have lots of strengths, but we will be looking to expose some of their weaknesses. And we have the players in our squad to do that.”

Dempster said he may tweak his side both in personnel and formation if needed.

“It will be different to Saturday,” he said. “Carlisle play a different formation to Leyton Orient.

“The spaces on the pitch will be different and they set up slightly differently to Carlisle on attacking and defending set plays as well.

“If we feel that we can expose some of their weaknesses by making a change in personnel that's something we might look at as well.”

He added: “We want to build momentum after Saturday. We've picked points up along the way and, after our first win at Carlisle, we're looking to add to that points tally as quickly as possible.

“Home or away we always feel we could go and win a football match. I think most League Two sides would say the same.

“On their day they can be a match for anyone in this league. We are no different.

“We look good going forward and look like we're going to score goals. And some of the defensive displays on Saturday were outstanding.

“If we can get a little bit of consistency with that, we'll be a match for anyone.”