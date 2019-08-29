VIDEO: Meet Mansfield Town’s new striker Dapo Afolayan

Oladapo Afolayan of West Ham tackles Dylan Duncan of Tottenham during the Premier League 2 match between West Ham United and Tottenham Hotspur (Photo by Jordan Mansfield/Getty Images)
Mansfield Town made the first of two expected signings today with the arrival of West Ham striker Oladapo Afolayan on loan.

Here is a chance to learn more about the exciting young prospect . . .