VIDEO: Meet Mansfield Town's new striker Dapo Afolayan Oladapo Afolayan of West Ham tackles Dylan Duncan of Tottenham during the Premier League 2 match between West Ham United and Tottenham Hotspur (Photo by Jordan Mansfield/Getty Images) Mansfield Town made the first of two expected signings today with the arrival of West Ham striker Oladapo Afolayan on loan. Here is a chance to learn more about the exciting young prospect . . . Mansfield Town bolster strikeforce with hot West Ham prospect Dapo Afolayan on loan