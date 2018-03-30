VIDEO: Mansfield Town youngsters take on Real Madrid

Excited Mansfield Town youngsters played the mighty Real Madrid in a tournament in Spain on Good Friday — believed to be the frst time a Stags side has played the European giants at any level.
Mansfield Town Under-11s did the club proud as they took on youngsters a year older than themselves because the Spanish school year runs from January to December.
After defeating Pollença 2-0 in the Copa Mallorca at Port de Pollença FC, the Stags youngsters came up against, Real Madrid, losing 8-0.
But manager Jamie Wakelin said he was proud of his side after what he described as an unbelieveable experience.
Posting on Facebook, he said: “We wwon our first game against Pollença 2-0 but Madrid were different class. We lost 8-0 but we were playing a year up.
“They did really well though, despite the score. Proud of them.
“What an unbelievable experience I’ve just witnessed... a memory that nobody will ever take away from them.
“Proud to be part of the MTFC set-up.”
Mansfield are in Group B of the 16-team tournament, with matches taking place throughout the Easter weekend.
Ahead of the trip, Jamie said: “There are no real expectations playing an age above.
“We want the kids to enjoy this once-in-a-lifetime experience.”
Mansfield Town Under-11s play in the Nerf Junior Premier League.