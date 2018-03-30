VIDEO: Mansfield Town youngsters take on Real Madrid

Excited Mansfield Town youngsters played the mighty Real Madrid in a tournament in Spain on Good Friday — believed to be the frst time a Stags side has played the European giants at any level.

Mansfield Town Under-11s did the club proud as they took on youngsters a year older than themselves because the Spanish school year runs from January to December.

After defeating Pollença 2-0 in the Copa Mallorca at Port de Pollença FC, the Stags youngsters came up against, Real Madrid, losing 8-0.

But manager Jamie Wakelin said he was proud of his side after what he described as an unbelieveable experience.

Posting on Facebook, he said: “We wwon our first game against Pollença 2-0 but Madrid were different class. We lost 8-0 but we were playing a year up.

“They did really well though, despite the score. Proud of them.

“What an unbelievable experience I’ve just witnessed... a memory that nobody will ever take away from them.

“Proud to be part of the MTFC set-up.”

Mansfield are in Group B of the 16-team tournament, with matches taking place throughout the Easter weekend.

Ahead of the trip, Jamie said: “There are no real expectations playing an age above.

“We want the kids to enjoy this once-in-a-lifetime experience.”

Mansfield Town Under-11s play in the Nerf Junior Premier League.