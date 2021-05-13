VIDEO: John Lomas gives his verdict on all the latest Mansfield Town news
In this week's Chad Stags podcast, sports editor John Lomas reveals who you have voted for as the Chad Readers' Mansfield Town Players of the Year for 2020/21.
Thursday, 13th May 2021, 3:31 pm
Updated
Thursday, 13th May 2021, 4:04 pm
He also looks back at the final day win at Port Vale, the Stags retained list that was revealed on Tuesday and the merits of the decisions, and a general look at what might keep football fans talking over the next week.