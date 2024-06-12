Veteran Stephen Quinn to play on for another season with promoted Mansfield Town

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Mansfield Town's veteran star midfielder Stephen Quinn has decided to play on for another season with the Stags.

At the age of 38, many believed the former Irish international and Premier League player would hang up his boots on a high this summer after helping Mansfield gain promotion into League One.

Quinn had told the club he would go away at the end of the season and consider his next move.

But, after discussions with boss Nigel Clough, Stags today announced they were 'delighted' that Quinn had signed a new one year deal at the club.

